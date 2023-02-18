How to watch Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades in XFL Week 1

The 2023 XFL season gets underway this weekend as all eight teams are in action on Saturday and Sunday. The first game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades, marking the second season for both teams. The XFL’s first season in 2020 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so 2023 will see the league’s first full campaign.

All XFL games will be shown via live stream on ESPN+, as well as broadcast television as the XFL has a deal worked out with both Disney and ESPN. This weekend’s opening game can be watched on ABC.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades

This will be the second season for the two sides after both teams changed up their cities ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Vipers made the move from Tampa Bay to Vegas, while the Renegades didn’t make a huge move geographically but changed their name from Dallas to Arlington.

The Vipers feature a couple of familiar names in OLB Vic Beasley and WR Martavis Bryant, who both spent several seasons in the NFL before making the move to XFL. The Renegades will be led by QB Kyle Sloter, who spent time with seven different teams in the NFL before landing with Arlington in the 2023 XFL Draft.

The Renegades ended up in second place in the west division in 2020, marking a 2-3 record before the season was called off after just five games. The Vipers didn’t fare as well, finishing last in the east division with a record of just 1-4. Arlington comes into this game as the favorites with home-field advantage, opening at -125 on the moneyline while the Vipers sit at +105.

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 18

Announcers: TBD

Location: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Moneyline: Renegades -125, Vipers +105