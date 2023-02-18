Who is Seattle Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci?

The XFL is gearing up to get their 2023 season underway. As the Seattle Sea Dragons prepare for their first game against the D.C. Defenders, we take a look at who is expected to start under center for them. Quarterback Ben DiNucci will lead the team and hope that his previous college and NFL experience will give him an upper hand on his opponents. Harrison Frost and Steven Montez will back him up.

College experience

DiNucci had an interesting collegiate experience. He initially committed to attending the University of Pennsylvania, but that didn't last long. When the University of Pittsburgh hired new head coach Pat Narduzzi, DiNucci de-committed and then took a football scholarship to join the Panthers. He sat out his first season and only played in one game as a redshirt freshman. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games but only threw for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a junior, DiNucci transferred to James Madison. Over his final two seasons with the Dukes, he tallied 5,716 passing yards with 45 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He showed off some mobility and added 229 carries for 1,002 yards and 16 more scores. DiNucci was drafted 231st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL experience

The 2020 season was a tough one for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott suffered an early season-ending injury, and they were left with Andy Dalton as their starter. He suffered some mild injuries during the year, allowing third-string DiNucci to see some playing time. He played in three games, including one start, but struggled. He finished with 219 passing yards without a touchdown or an interception and had six carries for 22 more yards. DiNucci struggled to hold onto the ball, and even though he had limited game action, he still fumbled four times.