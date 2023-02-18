Who is Arlington Renegade’s QB Kyle Sloter?

The Arlington Renegades will host the Vegas Vipers in the first week of the XFL. Former NFL and USFL alum Kyle Sloter is hoping that he can better find his footing in this league. He is currently competing for starting duties with Drew Plitt. At this point they are co-QB1s on the depth chart.

College experience

Sloter had a weird college experience. He redshirted his freshman year at Southern Miss. In 2013, his head coach was replaced, so Sloter wound up fourth on the quarterback depth chart. He asked to work with the receivers and played slot receiver his first two seasons in college despite signing as a quarterback. He has eight receptions for 51 yards and five touchdowns while playing with the Golden Eagles.

Sloter transferred to Northern Colorado in 2015. He, yet again, played primarily as a wide receiver but couldn’t quite capture the success he had in his redshirt freshman season with only six receptions for 65 yards. Finally, in 2016 he was the starting quarterback for the Bears. Sloter finished the year with 2,656 yards and 29 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran the ball 72 times, but for only 32 yards with three touchdowns.

NFL experience

Sloter went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with the Denver Broncos and had a fantastic preseason but was still waived. Sloter then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and was on their practice squad/roster until the start of the 2019 season. After that, he bounced around the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, never seeing any regular season game action.

Sloter was selected in the first round of the 2022 USFL Draft by the New Orleans Breakers. He played nine games in the inaugural season and threw for 1,798 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sloter had 19 carries for 54 more yards and one additional touchdown. While he didn’t play great, it still led to him signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was released ahead of the 2022 season.