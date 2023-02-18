Who is Vegas Vipers QB Brett Hundley?

The Vegas Vipers will begin their season on Saturday, Feb. 18, taking on the Arlington Renegades. As they prepare for their first game, Brett Hundley, who received the highest known XFL contract of $200k this season, will likely serve as Luis Perez’s backup win Week 1 due to needing more practice and time with the playbook.

College experience

Hundley attended UCLA in college. He only ended up playing three seasons for the Bruins but made a near-instant impact. After redshirting in 2011, Hundley was named the starter for the next season. As a redshirt freshman, he threw for 3,740 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 160 rushes for 355 yards and nine more touchdowns. That set a school record that was held for five years. Hundley finished his time at UCLA, having played in 40 career games, and he threw for 9,966 yards with 75 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while adding a whopping 1,747 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground.

NFL experience

Hundley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He never got much of a chance to start out due to his playing behind Aaron Rodgers. In 2017, Rodgers did suffer a collarbone injury, elevating Hundley into playing time. He started nine games that season and threw for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He did scramble for 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Hundley never got another shot after that, spending time on the practice squad or depth in the roster for the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts before spending the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens.