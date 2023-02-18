Who is Vegas Vipers WR Geronimo Allison?

The latest edition of the XFL is set to start on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Vegas Vipers have a solid roster, and one of their featured players is wide receiver, Geronimo Allison. He has some NFL experience and could be considered a veteran on this team. He and the Vipers will face off with the Arlington Renegades to begin their season.

College experience

Allison started at a JUCO and played for Iowa Western Community College. In his second season, he led the entire conference in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He transferred to the University of Illinois and played his last two seasons. Allison played 24 games for the Fighting Illini and had 106 receptions for 1,480 yards and eight touchdowns.

NFL experience

Allison went undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t initially make the 53-man roster but was brought back on the practice squad. Allison ended up being elevated to the active roster for 10 games that season and had two starts. He played four years with Green Bay and tallied 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns. Allison sat out the 2020 season due to a COVID-19 opt-out and then was on the active roster for the Detroit Lions for only three games in 2021. Saturday will be his first game action since November 2021.