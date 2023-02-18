XFL DFS lineup strategy, picks for Week 1

The latest edition of the XFL will start its regular season on Saturday, Feb. 18. While the NFL season has concluded, that doesn’t mean that you have to stop playing DFS just yet. DraftKings is offering DFS for XFL games, also! As we gear up for the first week, here are some of our favorite plays to make sure are in your lineups.

XFL fantasy football: DFS picks

QB Brett Hundley, Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades, $9,400

While AJ McCarron is going to be a popular quarterback start, I think Hundley has the most upside. He was recently in the NFL, albeit on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad for most of the year, but Hundley can play. He is a decent passer, but if Vegas allows him to scramble, he will be able to show off his dual-threat ability giving him upside.

WR Josh Gordon, Seattle Sea Dragons v.s DC Defenders, $9,000

Alright, this is a chalk play, but come on. If Gordon didn’t have his complications with the drug policy in the NFL, he would’ve developed into a good wide receiver. Since then, he has been stuck as the team’s third option. This week he starts his redemption arc and gets a chance to ball out, and I think he takes advantage.

RB Kalen Ballage, San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, $4,800

Ballage is more of a value play as teammates Jacques Patrick and Calvin Turner Jr. have a higher salary than he does, suggesting they will get the playing time. He never really caught on in the NFL, but he showed glimpses of what he could do. Through five years as a backup, Ballage had 213 rushes for 665 yards and seven touchdowns with 54 receptions for an additional 293 yards. He can do a little bit of everything, so even if he isn’t the starter, I think he gets some work.

WR Jordan Smallwood, Arlington Renegades vs. Vegas Vipers, $5,400

Smallwood reunites with his college coach Bob Stoops. Yes, Smallwood didn’t see much action while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. He was competing for targets with Sterling Shepard, Dorial Green-Beckham, Mark Andrews, Dede Westbrook, CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown. Based on salaries, Smallwood is expected to be the fourth-best receiver for Arlington, but I think his connection with Stoops pays early dividends.