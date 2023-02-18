Who is St. Louis Battlehawks WR Marcell Ateman?

The St. Louis Battlehawks will begin their season on Saturday, Feb. 18 taking on the San Antonio Brahmas. Expectations for the offense are high with quarterback A.J. McCarron and wide receivers Marcell Ateman and Hakeem Butler. The running back room looks a little underwhelming in the preseason, so look for McCarron to involve Ateman early.

College experience

Ateman spent four years playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He didn’t redshirt and played his first season as a true freshman. In 10 games that season Ateman had 22 receptions for 276 yards. He had a similar season in his second year but then finally broke out as a junior. Ateman had 104 receptions for 1,922 yards and 13 touchdowns in his last two years.

NFL experience

Ateman was drafted by the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He never really caught on in the NFL and largely spent his four years with the team on the practice squad. Ateman played in seven games his rookie year and had 15 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. Those would all end up being career highs, except he played in 11 games in 2019. His second year was forgetful, with only five catches for 116 yards. The Arizona Cardinals signed Ateman in the 2022 pre-season but then was a roster cut casualty and didn’t play last year.