How the public is betting Vipers vs. Renegades in XFL Week 1

The XFL’s 10-game regular season begins on Saturday, February 18 with a matchup between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on ABC.

XFL odds, Week 1: Vipers-Renegades betting splits

Spread: Renegades -3 (86% of the handle, 67% of bets)

In the opening weekend of XFL play, it’s always wise to assume that there will be a fair share of upsets in such an archaic football league. The public, however, appears to be keen on this Renegades roster that features former Oklahoma wide receiver Jordan Smallwood, and an imposing tight end threat in Sal Cannella. We’ll roll with the public in Week 1.

Over/Under: Over 37 (44% of the handle, 37% of bets)

Despite a solid defense on Vegas’ side, led by former Atlanta Falcons star linebacker Vic Beasley, this is a very appealing total for the style of play in this league. We are going to see several high scoring affairs, so why not roll the dice on the Over in this matchup? With teams able to attempt 2- and 3-point conversions, there’s going to be a lot of extra opportunities at bolstering the scoreboard.

Moneyline: Renegades ML (86% of the handle, 56% of bets)

Arlington is strong enough on both sides of the football to outlast this Vegas unit, and the public knows it. As long as Renegades quarterback Drew Plitt takes advantage of early opportunities and manages the game without any serious gaffes, the defense will do their part.

While the Vipers are led by their head coach, and 11-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive back Rod Woodson — as well as a plethora of former NFL offensive talent like QB Brett Hundley, WR Geronimo Allison and WR Martavis Bryant — it’s going to take time for the game plan to come to fruition in a much different football league. The Renegades will have their work cut out for them in what should be a highly entertaining game to watch, but look for their experience to lead them to victory in the end.