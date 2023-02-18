How the public is betting Guardians vs. Roughnecks in XFL Week 1

The XFL’s 10-game regular season begins on Saturday, February 18 with a matchup between the Orlando Guardians and Houston Roughnecks. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will air on ESPN and FX.

XFL odds, Week 1: Guardians-Roughnecks betting splits

Spread: Guardians +3 (62% of the handle, 21% of bets)

Currently lacking a proven NFL QB1 at the moment, the Guardians still have Paxton Lynch under center to lead the offense. While he’s only seen four NFL starts, the former Denver Broncos QB has an ideal build to do some damage in the XFL game, with 6-foot-7, 244-pound build. The experience looks good here for Orlando to keep it close, though Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips might have some tricks up his sleeve to limit the Guardians’ scoring.

Over/Under: Under 35.5 (82% of the handle, 67% of bets)

This matchup presents two rosters with much to prove across the board. Given that it’s opening weekend, it might be easier for both defenses to make noise, and keep these inexperienced offenses quiet. This Under might be the safest wager of the weekend slate.

Moneyline: Roughnecks ML (97% of the handle, 75% of bets)

The Roughnecks have been historically successful in the XFL. They went a perfect 5-0 in the 2020 season, and recently made the personnel moves that could help them again in 2023. Quarterback Cole McDonald and WR Cedric Byrd have a proven track record as college teammates, and the robust resume of Phillips should be enough to start off with a mark in the win column.