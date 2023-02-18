Full list of Week 1 XFL announcers on Saturday, Sunday

In case you were feeling a football-sized void in your life after the Super Bowl last weekend, not to worry, the 2023 season of the XFL is all set to kickoff this weekend. Games get underway on Saturday, Feb. 18. You can watch them on ABC, ESPN, and FX, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

Not only will fans recognize some of the players on the field, the announcers are a familiar lot, too. The broadcast teams include: College football fans will see some familiar faces in Tom Hart and Katie George. And Tiffany Blackmon, who used to be with the NFL Network, will be there too.

Former players on the broadcast teams include former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who went into broadcasting after a short career with the New York Jets. There’s also Sam Acho and Joey Galloway.

Here’s the full list of the announcers and reporters for each XFL game this weekend.

Saturday, February 18, 3:00 p.m. ET

Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades

Announcers: Tom Hart, Greg McElroy, Cole Cubelic, Katie George

Channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Saturday, February 18, 8:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks

Announcers: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Taylor McGregor, Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp

Channel: ESPN, FX

Live stream: ESPN+

Sunday, February 19, 3 p.m. ET

St. Louis BattleHawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Announcers: Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Tiffany Blackmon, Eric Mac Lain

Channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Sunday, February 19, 8:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders

Announcers: John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Stormy Buonantony, Harry Douglas

ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+