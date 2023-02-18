Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia on Saturday, February 18

We have a Big 12 showdown to get Saturday’s college basketball slate going as the Texas Tech Red Raiders hit the road to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET. The game will take place at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: WVU -280, TTU +235

Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) has shown some late signs of life with two huge upsets in the last week, the latest coming in the form of a 74-67 home victory over Texas on Monday. The Red Raiders grabbed control from the back end of the first half onward and didn’t flinch even as the Longhorns mounted a comeback late in the second half. De’Vion Harmon stepped up big with 25 points in the win.

West Virginia (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) is trying to reverse a two-game losing streak heading into this matchup and were last bested by Baylor in a 79-67 road loss on Monday. The Mountaineers could not slow down the Bears’ offense, who shot 51% from the field throughout the evening. Emmitt Matthews led WVU with 17 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Under 145

Heading into this game, both of these teams rank at the bottom of the Big 12 in effective field goal percentage. This could very much end up being a sleepy, noon slog with both teams respectively trying to crack a top 50 defense. Take the under.