Picks, predictions for Seton Hall vs. No. 20 Connecticut on Saturday, February 18

Two Big East teams sitting right next two each other in the league standings will do battle on Saturday as the No. 20 UConn Huskies play host to the Seton Hall Pirates at noon ET. The game will take place at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Seton Hall vs. Connecticut odds

Spread: UConn -10

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: UConn -550, Seton Hall +400

Seton Hall (16-11, 9-7 Big East) was able to end a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when knocking over last-place Georgetown in a 76-68 win. The Pirates led for the entire game and took advantage of 25 personal fouls by the Hoyas, draining 28 of 37 free throw attempts throughout the evening. Al-Amir Dawes dropped 20 points in the victory.

UConn (19-7, 8-7 Big East) is back in action for the first time since last Saturday, where it lost to Creighton 56-53. It was a brutal shooting performance for the Huskies as they shot just 32.3% from the field, well below their season average of 45.3%. Adam Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Seton Hall +10

Seton Hall edged UConn by a point exactly one month ago and should be up to make this a game as a heavy road underdog. While the Pirates most likely won’t hold the Huskies to 32.3% shooting like Creighton did a week ago, they still have a top 20 defense in adjusted efficiency and should give the home team enough of fits to keep things close. Take the points with the visitors.