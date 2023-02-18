Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 TCU on Saturday, February 18

We have Saturday afternoon action in Big 12 country as the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -7

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: TCU -265, OK State +225

Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) had its late-season five-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, falling in an 87-76 home loss to Kansas. The Cowboys were trailing by just two at the break before the Jayhawks began to pull away in the first 10 minutes of the second half. OSU had trouble moving the ball around offensively, recording just nine assists as a team. Kalib Boone led with 27 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

TCU (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) have dropped all four games its played in the month of February and were upended in a 70-59 loss at Iowa State on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs found themselves trailing for the entirety of the contest and were down by as many as 21 points in the second half. Shahada Wells led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

TCU got some good news on Friday as star guard Mike Miles will return to the lineup and play against Oklahoma State. Miles suffered a knee injury in the team’s overtime loss to Mississippi State on January 28 and has missed five games for the Horned Frogs. He was averaging 18.1 points per game prior to the injury.

The Pick: TCU -7

Getting Mike Miles back is the exact shot in arm this reeling TCU team needed at this juncture of the schedule and I think he’ll pay immediate dividends for this lineup. Lay it with the Horned Frogs at home on Saturday.