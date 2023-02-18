Picks, predictions for Wake Forest vs. No. 15 Miami on Saturday, February 18

We have an ACC showdown in south Florida on Saturday as the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes play host to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, and will air on ACC Network Extra and regional sports networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wake Forest vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -6.5

Over/Under: 157

Moneyline: Miami -280, Wake Forest +235

Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC) has rattled off straight victories heading into this road matchup and last edged Georgia Tech in a 71-70 victory one week ago. The two teams were attached at the hip for the entirety of the contest and came down to the charity stripe where Tyree Appleby drained two clutch free throws with two seconds left to put the Deacs on top. Cameron Hildreth led Wake with 19 points in the win.

Miami (21-5, 12-4 ACC) has won five straight games heading into today’s contest and well in the mix for the ACC regular season title. The Hurricanes are coming off an 80-72 victory over North Carolina on Monday, a game where they held the Tar Heels at bay throughout the second half. Jordan Miller put up a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Over 157

This game has the potential to get pointsy with both teams being ranked in the top 30 in effective field goal percentage. This could be an explosive affair and I’d lean with the over on Saturday.