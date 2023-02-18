Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas on Saturday, February 18

Saturday’s college basketball slate will give us the Red River Rivalry in basketball form as the No. 6 Texas Longhorns play host to the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -10.5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Texas -570, Oklahoma +410

Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) ended a four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a big 79-65 upset of Kansas State at home. This game was evened up at the half before the Sooners came out of the locker rooms strong, outscoring the Wildcats 24-11 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That made all the difference as OU was able to hang on for the rare double-digit victory in conference play. Grant Sherfield led OU 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the victory.

Texas (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) relinquished its spot on top of the Big 12 standings on Monday, falling to Texas Tech in a 74-67 road upset. The Longhorns fell behind early in the second half and couldn’t quite overtake the Red Raiders for control down the stretch. Marcus Carr put up 23 points and six assists in the loss.

The Pick: Texas -10.5

Texas’ previous two losses have come in games where its opponents have shot roughly 50% from the field. If it can lock in defensively at home, it’ll have little problems putting down this inconsistent Oklahoma squad. Lay it with the Longhorns here.