Picks, predictions for No. 19 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday, February 18

We have a ranked Big 12 showdown to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones hit the road to battle the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: K-State -3.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: KSU -170, ISU +145

Iowa State (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) were victorious at home on Wednesday, toppling TCU in a 70-59 win. The Cyclones held the lead for the entirety of the contest, shooting just under 50% from the floor for the evening. Aljaz Kunc had 22 points and five rebounds in the win.

Kansas State (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) have dropped two straight heading into this matchup and were upended this week in a 79-65 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Tied at halftime, it was the Sooners who showed urgency coming out of the locker rooms, outscoring the Wildcats 24-11 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That proved to be the difference as KSU was unable to climb back into the matchup. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Iowa State +3.5

Iowa State downed Kansas State 80-76 in their previous matchup on January 24 and there should put up a similar fight in Manhattan. I expect another close matchup between these two, so take the Cyclones to cover here.