Picks, predictions for Pitt vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday, February 18

The Pittsburgh Panthers will go on the road to take on Virginia Tech in an ACC matchup on Saturday, February 18. Tip-off from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech odds

Spread: Virginia Tech -5.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -230, Pitt +195

The Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) head into this game with the second-best record against conference opponents in the ACC trailing only Virginia. They have won six straight games including victories over Florida State and Boston College in the last week. Junior forward Blake Hinson has averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last two games and should be a focal point for Pitt in this one.

The Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC) have had a tough stretch and have alternated wins with losses going 3-3 over their last six games. They head into this game coming off a 77-70 loss to Georgia Tech. Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts continue to lead the team in points, rebounds and/or assists each game but need some help as Virginia Tech looks to make a push heading into the conference tournament in a few weeks.

The Pick: Panthers +5.5

This honestly comes down to what version of the Hokies takes the court. Is it going to be the team that lost to Boston College at home, or is it going to be the team that upset then-No. 6 Virginia? My guess is that it falls somewhere in between, as Pittsburgh keeps the game close. We are in for a good matchup between Hinson and the Hokie forward duo of Basile and Mutts. Virginia Tech should come away with a much-needed win at home, but at the very least, I think the Panthers cover in a close game.