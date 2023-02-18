Picks, predictions for Duke vs. Syracuse on Saturday, February 18

The Duke Blue Devils will play the Syracuse Orange on the road Saturday night from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. The game will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

My last nine college basketball picks went 6-3 heading into Saturday. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Syracuse odds

Spread: Duke -1

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Duke -115, Syracuse +105

Duke (18-8, 9-6 ACC) lost consecutive road games before returning home for a 68-64 home win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night. Freshman center Kyle Filipowski had a big game with 22 points and six rebounds in the victory. The Blue Devils rate 42nd overall in KenPom including a defense that is 31st in adjusted efficiency and an offense that is 73rd.

Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC) will go for its fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night, coming off a 75-72 home win over the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night. Judah Mintz led all scorers with 20 points and dished out nine assists in the victory. The Wolfpack rate 89th overall in KenPom including 69th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while they’re 119th on the defensive end.

The Pick: Syracuse +1

The Blue Devils have not been a good team on road games this season, so let’s side with the home team in its second straight home contest. Duke is 2-6 on the road this season and will look to avoid losing a third straight road game. the Orange haven’t exactly been dominant at home this season, but they should pick up a victory on Saturday night.