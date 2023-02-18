Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri on Saturday, February 18

The Texas A&M Aggies will go on the road to face the Missouri Tigers in an SEC matchup. Tip-off from the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Missouri -2.5

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: Missouri -140, Texas A&M +120

The Aggies (19-7, 11-1 SEC) have won four games in a row and have the second-best conference record in the SEC. They have won close games against LSU and Arkansas in the last week. Texas A&M has been carried by sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV who has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games.

The Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) have had a rollercoaster of a week. They beat then-No. 6 Tennessee on the road as DeAndre Gholston hit a three as time expired for the upset. They followed this up with a 33-point loss to Auburn. Senior guard Kobe Brown is doing all he can to help his team averaging 16.1 points and six rebounds per game.

The Pick Aggies +2.5

Texas A&M has gone 2-2 in their last four road games. They do come into this game with momentum riding their win streak. They are keeping games close, so even if they take the loss, it should come down to the wire. The Aggies are going to need Taylor to be his usual reliable self, but they need a big game from Henry Coleman III down low. Mizzou has the benefit of playing at home, but I’m taking A&M to cover.