Picks, predictions for Utah vs. Arizona State on Saturday, February 18

We have Pac-12 action in the desert today as the Utah Utes pay a visit to the Arizona State Sun Devils at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: Arizona State -3.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: ASU -165, Utah +140

Utah (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) dropped back down to fourth in the league standings as a result of an 88-62 blowout loss to Arizona on Thursday. The Utes shot just 32.2% from the field for the evening and the Wildcats made them pay by shooting an impressive 57% on their end. Branden Carlson offered up 19 points in the loss.

Arizona State (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) continues to shoot itself in the foot as a bubble team and didn’t help their NCAA Tournament case in a 67-59 home loss to Colorado on Thursday. The Sun Devils went completely cold when it mattered the most in this one, scoring just eight points in the final 10 minutes of action. That allowed for the Buffaloes to gradually pull ahead and win by a comfortable margin. DJ Horne led ASU with 15 points.

The Pick: Under 137

Neither offense can be can trusted to stay consistent for a full 40 minutes as illustrated by their respective performances on Thursday. However, defense has been their strong suits as both teams rank in the top 15 in defensive effective field goal percentage. Expect a struggle to get to 65 on both sides and take the under.