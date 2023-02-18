Picks, predictions for No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine on Saturday, February 18

We have West Coast Conference action on the beach this evening as the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs head south to meet the Pepperdine Waves at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, CA, and will air on regional sports networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds

Spread: Gonzaga -16.5

Over/Under: 168

Moneyline: Gonzaga -2100, Pepperdine +1000

Gonzaga (22-5, 11-2 WCC) has stayed on the heels of Saint Mary’s by ripping off three straight wins, its latest coming in a 108-65 blowout of Loyola Marymount on Thursday. This was total domination on the Bulldogs’ part from the opening tip and they were up by 51 at one point in the second half before easing their foot off the gas. On top of another excellent shooting night, the Zags also turned the Lions over 19 times throughout the evening. Julian Strawther dropped 30 points in the rout.

Pepperdine (9-18, 2-11 WCC) had its two-game win streak snapped on Thursday, falling in an 88-80 road loss at San Francisco. The Waves entered the second half holding onto a seven-point lead before the Dons quickly stormed ahead and took control. The visitors had an uphill climb the rest of the way and simply couldn’t catch back up. Mike Mitchell led the way with 22 points in the loss.

The Pick: Gonzaga -16.5

Gonzaga opened WCC play with a 111-88 blowout victory over Pepperdine on New Year’s Eve and I would expect a similar result tonight. The Zags’ offense is too much for this Waves team and one could easily see them carrying the mojo from Thursday’s rout over into today’s contest. Lay it with the Bulldogs.