Picks, predictions for No. 18 Creighton vs. St. John’s on Saturday, February 18

We have a Big East battle in one of the five boroughs tonight as the No. 18 Creighton Bulldogs pay a visit to the St. John’s Red Storm at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, NY, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. St. John’s odds

Spread: Creighton -7.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Creighton -330, St. John’s +275

Creighton (17-9, 11-4 Big East) is fighting to stay in the regular season league title race but had its eight-game winning streak snapped when falling in a 94-86 double overtime loss to Providence on Tuesday. This was a tight contest all throughout regulation and neither team was able to make a basket in the final minute as it headed to OT. After a similar result in the first OT period, the Friars jumped out on a 7-0 run to open the second extra period and effectively put the game out of reach. Ryan Nembhard led the Bluejays with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

St. John’s (16-11, 6-10 Big East) was also involved in a double overtime affair on Tuesday, triumphing over DePaul 92-83. Down by three in the closing moments of regulation, a catch-and-shoot three by Dylan Addae-Wusu connected right before the buzzer to send the game to OT. After a virtual stalemate in the first OT period, the Red Storm stepped up and completely shut out the Blue Demons in the second OT to capture the road win. Addae-Wusu provided 24 points and 11 boards in the victory.

The Pick: Creighton -7.5

It took two overtimes to briefly derail Creighton’s momentum on Tuesday and I’d imagine them getting back on track with a comfortable road victory this evening. The Bluejays already blew out this very Red Storm team 104-76 on January 25 and still outclasses them in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency rankings on KenPom. Take the visitors to cover as a road favorite here.