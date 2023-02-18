Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. Utah State on Saturday, February 18

Tonight’s Mountain West Conference slate will bring us a battle of two teams trying to stay alive in the regular season title race as the Nevada Wolf Pack hit the road to meet the Utah State Aggies at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Smith Spectrum in Logan, UT, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. Utah State odds

Spread: Utah State -4.5

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: USU -195, Nevada +165

Nevada (20-6, 10-3 MWC) is back in action for the first time in eight days and is currently tied with Boise State for second in the Mountain West standings. The Wolf Pack last defeated Fresno State in a 77-66 victory on February 10, marking their fourth straight victory late into the campaign. Kenan Blackshear had 19 points and seven assists in the win.

Utah State (20-7, 9-5 MWC) recovered from a two-game losing streak on Tuesday, grounding Air Force in an 80-65 victory. The Aggies shot 48.3% from the field for the evening and led the Falcons for the entire contest. Max Shulga put up 29 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Utah State -4.5

Nevada put the beats on Utah State in an 85-70 victory on January 13 but the Aggies could have a few things play in their favor for tonight. They are 8-5 against the spread at home this season and are facing a Wolf Pack team that could be rusty after an eight-game layoff. Take Utah State to cover here.