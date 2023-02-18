Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. No. 8 Arizona on Saturday, February 18

We have a prime time Pac-12 showdown tonight as the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats play host to the Colorado Buffaloes at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McKale Center in Tucson, AZ, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -12.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Arizona -950, Colorado +600

Arizona (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) bounced back from last weekend’s upset loss to Stanford by taking down Utah in an 88-62 beatdown on Thursday. The Wildcats shot an excellent 57% from the field in this contest and punished a Utes team that only shot 32.2% on their end. Kerr Kriisa stepped up with 17 points and six assists in the win.

Colorado (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) has won three of its last four games and were victorious in a 67-59 victory over Arizona State on Thursday. The Buffaloes were able to limit the Sun Devils to just eight points in the last 10 minutes of action and that allowed for them to pull ahead and establish a comfortable margin to win. Tristan da Silva led with 23 points.

The Pick: Colorado +12.5

With the exception of last Saturday’s loss to Stanford, Zona has been dialed in and have been beating teams down by double digits for the past three weeks. However, Colorado hasn’t been a slouch for the past month either and even its losses in that stretch have come by close margins. The Buffs boast the 20th ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and will have a shot at somewhat slowing down the highly potent Wildcat offense. Take CU to cover as a big road underdog here.