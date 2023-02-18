Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Michigan on Saturday, February 18

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Michigan Wolverines in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday, February 18. Tip-off from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Michigan -2.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: UM -145, MSU +125

The Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) have won two games in a row, logging wins over Maryland and Ohio State last week. Senior forward Joey Hauser continues to play well for Michigan State and has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games. He’s averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. This will be MSU’s first game back on the floor since the tragic mass shooting on their campus earlier in the week.

The Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten) have lost back-to-back games. They lost to then-No. 18 Indiana and then lost on the road at Wisconsin earlier this week. The Hoosiers had taken the lead with 2:58 left in the game, but Michigan was unable to score down the stretch in the loss. The Wolverines are still led by C Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 31.3 minutes, 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Pick Wolverines -2.5

Michigan having Dickinson is a game changer. He is able to lock down the front court, and then if he gets locked up, he can rely on either Jett Howard or Kobe Bufkin for reliable performances . I expect the Spartans to keep it close, but Michigan should be able to cover at home.