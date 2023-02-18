Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, February 18

The Auburn Tigers will go on the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 18. Tip-off from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennesse is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Auburn -3

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Auburn -150, Vandy +130

The Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) have fallen on hard times down the stretch and are 2-5 in their last seven games. They lost at home against then-No. 3 Alabama a week ago but were able to respond with a 33-point victory over Missouri on Tuesday. Sophomore forward Johni Broome continues to have a solid year and had a double-double in his last game despite playing only 20 minutes.

The Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) have responded to their three-game losing streak to end January with a four-game win streak to start February. They took down then-No. 6 Tennessee on a last-second buzzer-beater by Tyrin Lawrence and have used that momentum to take down Florida and South Carolina in their last two games.

The Pick: Commodores +3

Vandy has the momentum and is playing at home. Forward Liam Robbins leads his team with 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Commodores also have dependable guard play from Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright, showing off the length of their lineup. Auburn has played in some tough games recently, and that will continue on Saturday as Vandy keeps it close and covers.