Picks, predictions for BYU vs. No. 17 Saint Mary’s on Saturday, February 18

Saturday’s college basketball action will conclude with a WCC showdown as the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels play host to the BYU Cougars at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, CA, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -10

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: SMC -550, BYU +400

BYU (16-13, 6-8 WCC) has stumbled into another three-game losing streak and were most recently bested in an 81-74 loss to Santa Clara on Thursday. The Cougars fell into a hole early and were unable to get out of it, trailing the Broncos by as many as 20 in the second half. Rudi Williams came off the bench to lead BYU with 20 points in the loss.

Saint Mary’s (23-5, 12-1 WCC) is clinging onto a one-game lead on Gonzaga at the top of the WCC standings heading into this matchup and is coming off a tight 62-59 victory over San Diego on Thursday. The Gaels led by 20 midway through the second half and seemed destined for an easy blowout victory. However, they were held scoreless for the final seven minutes of action and that allowed for the Toreros to nearly pull off a frantic comeback. Mitchell Saxen provided 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: BYU +10

Saint Mary’s has been rolling but has had its fair share of close calls in WCC play this season. That was the case in its previous encounter against BYU on January 28, a game where the Gaels clawed their way to a 57-56 victory. Despite their struggles, the Cougars should be game and I’ll predict that they cover as a road underdog.