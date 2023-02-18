Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. USC on Saturday, February 18

We have a Saturday night Pac-12 showdown to close out Saturday’s college basketball slate as the Stanford Cardinal head south to meet the USC Trojans at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. USC odds

Spread: USC -6

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: USC -250, Stanford +210

Stanford (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) has dropped three of its last four heading into this showdown and were last bested in a 73-64 loss at UCLA on Thursday. The Cardinal held onto a slight lead midway through the second half and had the Bruins on upset alert. However, the Pac-12 leaders established control down the stretch and outscored Stanford 24-12 in the final 10 minutes of action. Maxime Raynaud provided 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

USC (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) dropped both games against the Oregon schools last weekend and bounced back by taking Cal to the woodshed in a 97-60 shellacking on Thursday. The Trojans stepped their foot on the gas from the opening tip and led the entire way, shooting an excellent 59% from the field. Drew Peterson had a really strong performance with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the blowout.

The Pick: USC -6

USC showed a sense of urgency against last-place Cal on Thursday and as a bubble team, it’ll have to continue racking up big wins as the regular season nears its close. The Trojans may get a shot in the arm tonight with sophomore guard Reese Dixon-Waters possibly returning from a foot injury. Take USC to cover as a home favorite tonight.