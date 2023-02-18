Odds for Mac McClung in Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Dunk Contest is routinely one of the most anticipated events of All-Star Weekend. Even though there aren’t household names in the 2023 Dunk Contest, it doesn’t mean we’ll have a shortage of breathtaking dunks. In fact, one participant could put on a show for the ages.

Mac McClung is the first G League player to partake in the Dunk Contest, and he’s currently favored to win (+125 odds) at DraftKings Sportsbook. The rest of the field includes Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks, Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, and Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Let’s take a look at the complete Mac McClung Dunk Contest odds to win and record at least one perfect score.

Mac McClung Dunk Contest odds

Winner: +125

Perfect 50s: Over 0.5 (+100) / Under 0.5 (-120)

We can decipher two things when looking at McClung’s odds. First, he’s favored to win the event by a healthy margin. Second, he has the best chance of any participant to get a perfect score in at least one round.

McClung’s Dunk Contest odds have been on the move, and there’s a chance those numbers will change as we move closer to the event on Saturday night. As of Thursday, Feb. 16 — McClung had +250 odds to win the Dunk Contest at DraftKings Sportsbook. That was behind Sims (+170) and Martin Jr. (+210). Since then, the G-League sensation has garnered enough betting support to become the odds-on favorite at +125.

As of Friday afternoon, Sims (+240) has the next best odds to win the Dunk Contest followed by Martin Jr. (+250) and then Murphy III (+330).