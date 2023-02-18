How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 33

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 33 Saturday. The club will be taking on Aldershot Town. Here’s how fans can tune in for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Aldershot Town

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

A late penalty forced Wrexham to settle for a 2-2 draw with Woking, putting the club five points behind Notts County in the league standings. However, Wrexham still do have two games in hand on the league leaders and can surpass them with a pair of wins. They’ll look to take all three points against Aldershot Town, a club they previously beat 2-0 back on November 19.

Aldershot Town sit 13th in the league standings with 38 points and are coming off a 1-1 draw in their last match against Chesterfield. They have two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five matches.