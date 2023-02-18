How to live stream Elimination Chamber 2023

The WWE will head north of the border this weekend with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. The show will take place on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

You will only be able to watch Elimination Chamber via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

This is the final ppv stop on the road to Wrestlemania 39 this April and the main event will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Sami Zayn in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. The former “Honorary Uce” was beaten down and thrown out of the Bloodline after he hit refused to attack Kevin Owens and hit Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble. On the following week’s episode of Smackdown, Zayn issued an attack on the champ and challenged him to a title match for EC. Reigns would accept the challenge, vowing to destroy the challenger in front of all of his friends and family.

The show will also feature two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the men and one for the women. The United States Championship will be on the line in the men’s match as Austin Theory will defend against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. The women’s match will feature Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez duking it out for a title shot against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania.

We’ll also get Bobby Lashley once again locking horns with Brock Lesnar while Edge and Beth Phoenix continue their war on the Judgement Day when facing Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bonson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship - Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

*Card subject to change.