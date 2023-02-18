XFL Week 1 depth charts for every team

The XFL season kicks off on Saturday and we have every official depth chart to peruse below here. As DFS, fantasy and betting is kind of our thing around here, knowing the depth chart is quite important. Knowing how accurate a depth chart is is also important and with the XFL things are in such flux to start the season, we can’t completely trust them, but they’re also all we have in many cases.

Depth chart notes

There were a few surprises as depth charts trickled out over the last few days along with more questions. The quarterback situations are always the most important to the success of the offense and we have a couple teams that list their QB depth chart without a clear No. 1. The Rengades have Drew Plitt OR Kyle Sloter as QB1. Sloter appeared likely to be QB1, but an article on the XFL’s site pegged Slitt as the starter Week 1. We’re leaning Slitt as the starter, but it looks like whoever gets the start will be on a short leash.

The Orlando Guardians have three quarterbacks listed with the dreaded “OR’ between them, Paxton Lynch, Deondre Francois, and Quinten Dormady. At least for Week 1, we can probably expect to see more than one QB on the field with Lynch as the nominal starter.

Brett Hundley is the highest paid XFL player, but he signed just under two weeks ago and Luis Perez is listed as QB1 on the Vegas Vipers first depth chart. It would make sense for them to give Hundley a little work in Week 1 to get him acclimated, but we could just see Perez for the whole game.

The Sea Dragons have just two running backs and no tight end on their depth chart. They are going to throw the ball a whole bunch.

Many were hoping the BattleHawks RB Mataeo Durant would be higher up on the depth chart, as he sits third behind Brian Hill and Kareem Walker. I expect we see all three see work, but we’ll probably want to see how much work Durant gets in Week 1 before going all in on him.

The San Antonio Brahma’s running back room looks stacked, as 2020 XFL star Jacques Patrick was overtaken by Kallen Ballage on the depth chart. That should be a strong 1-2 punch.

Depth charts

