Elimination Chamber 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in Montreal

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The main event of the show will feature long-reigning undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting his belts on the line when facing Montreal native Sami Zayn in his hometown. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $500 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Who will win?

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

No declared winner

It’s going to be an emotional environment in Montreal with Zayn representing his hometown. However, Reigns is on a collision course with Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania and the Tribal Chief should walk out victorious to a thundering chorus of boos at the Bell Centre.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Other

Will Sami Zayn hit an Avalanche Exploder Superplex on Reigns?

Yes or No

Will Jey Uso interfere in the match?

Yes or No

This is one of the more interesting subplots heading into the show. First off, let’s get this out of the way. The Usos’ real-life DUI problems have prevented them from entering Canada to do shows in the past but by multiple accounts, they should be cleared to appear on this show.

The undercurrent of this Zayn story was Jey Uso walking out on the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble and going missing for two weeks before showing up to help Jimmy defend the tag titles last week. Jey has been conflicted over whether or not he should continue to be the enforcer of the group and as a result, Reigns has delivered direct orders for him and his brother to not appear at Elimination Chamber. I think he’ll defy those orders and interfere in the match...

If Jey Uso interferes, who will he support?

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Both

...to help his cousin. As much as Jey secretly supports Zayn, he’s not at a point where he can fully bring himself to sever ties with his family just yet. He’ll help Reigns here, but with a bit of reluctance.

Who, if anyone, will physically assist Sami in the Match?

Jey Uso

Montez Ford

Kevin Owens

First off, Montez Ford? That’s a random pull DK. He has nothing to do with this storyline and will be in the U.S. title Elimination Chamber match earlier in the night.

But yeah, it’s KO. Whether in the match or afterwards, Owens is guaranteed to appear in his hometown to help Zayn at some point.

Who, if anyone, will physically assist Roman in the Match?

Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa

Paul Heyman

Which objects will be used during or after the match?

Handcuffs

Chair

Both

Neither

How many titles will Roman have at the end of Elimination Chamber?

None

One

Two