Who is coach of the Vegas Vipers in XFL?

The Vegas Vipers are set to kick off the XFL season against the Arlington Renegades. While a lot of eyes will be on the roster comprised of Brett Hundley, Rod Smith, Geronimo Allison and Martavis Bryant don’t overlook the team's head coach. NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will make his head coaching debut.

Woodson isn't new to coaching, just being the head guy in charge. He started as a coaching intern with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010 and was the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders cornerbacks coach in 2011. Woodson served again as a coaching intern, but this time with the Denver Broncos. He returned to the Raiders in 2015 as the assistant defensive backs coach and held the position for two seasons. Woodson was promoted back to the cornerbacks coach for 2017 but has been out of coaching since.

Woodson played his college ball at Purdue from 1983-1986. He did it all for the Boilermakers, mainly playing corner but also returning kicks and spending time at running back and wide receiver. Woodson had 11 career interceptions, including three pick-sixes which gave a pretty good look at how he would be as a pro. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Woodson was drafted with the 10th pick in the 1987 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent 10 years with the Steelers, one with the San Francisco 49ers, four with the Baltimore Ravens and finished out his career with the Raiders. All told, Woodson finished his career with 1,049 tackles, 71 interceptions, 20 forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks and 17 touchdowns. He still holds the record for pick-sixes with 12. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a six-time First-Team All-Pro. Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, his first year eligible.