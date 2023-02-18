Who is coach of the Orlando Guardians in XFL?

When the Orlando Guardians kickoff their season on Saturday, Feb. 18, the XFL team will have a new head coach on the sidelines. Former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley will make his debut as a head coach and 15 seasons coaching in the college ranks.

After three seasons at Florida State, Buckley was the fifth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, launching a 14-year career in the pros. During his NFL career Buckley played for six teams, and he was part of the New England Patriots team that won the Super Bowl in 2001.

Buckley went back to FSU as an assistant coach for safeties in 2007, the first step in his coaching career. He stayed there for five seasons, until he left for Akron as the cornerbacks coach.

Most recently, Buckley was the cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss for the previous two seasons. Prior to that, he held the same role with Mississippi State for four years.

Buckley was hired as the Guardians head coach in 2022, with the official announcement coming last fall.