Live updates from Elimination Chamber 2023

The WWE will return to pay-per-view tonight with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

This is the final ppv stop on the road to Wrestlemania 39 this April and the main event will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Sami Zayn in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. Formerly the “Honorary Uce” in the Bloodline, Zayn refused to partake in the group’s beatdown of Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Instead, he hit Reigns in the back with a steel chair and was promptly was beaten down and thrown out of the group. On the following week’s episode of Smackdown, Zayn issued an attack on the champ and challenged him to a title match for EC. Reigns would accept the challenge, vowing to destroy the challenger in front of all of his friends and family. For this match, we’re almost guaranteed to get one of the most electric atmospheres we’ve ever witnessed on a WWE ppv.

The show will also feature two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the men and one for the women. The United States Championship will be on the line in the men’s match as Austin Theory will defend against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. The women’s match will feature Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez duking it out for a title shot against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania.

Follow along as we’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer our thoughts below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Winner: TBD

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bonson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Winner: TBD

No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship - Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber)

Winner: TBD

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Winner: TBD

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Winner: TBD