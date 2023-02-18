How to watch Mac McClung in the 2023 dunk contest at All-Star Weekend

The Dunk Contest is one of the top attractions of NBA All-Star Weekend, and this year is no different. Despite lacking a household name for the event, there is plenty of anticipation for some break-taking dunks. Most of that excitement revolves around one participant: Mac McClung, a high-flying 6-2 guard from the G League.

Here’s how — and why — to watch McClung in the 2023 Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

2023 Dunk Contest TV Info

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: approximately 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV

NBA All-Star Saturday Night will begin on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Dunk Contest is the third event on the schedule, leading to a projected start time of 10 pm ET. Prior to the Dunk Contest, the Skill Challenge and 3-Point Contest will air live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McClung is favored to win the event with +125 odds. Behind him is Jericho Sims (+240) of the New York Knicks, Kenyon Martin Jr. (+250) of the Houston Rockets, and Trey Murphy III (+330) of the New Orleans Pelicans.

McClung is the first G League player to participate in the event, as he spent the first half of the season playing for the Delaware Blue Coats. However, McClung recently earned a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, so he’s in the NBA for the time being.

In 35 games with Delaware, McClung averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 assists with plenty of highlights along the way. He was undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021, bouncing between G League affiliates for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls before landing in Delaware this season. McClung was named 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year, and he put on a show in the 2022 NBA Summer League. There’s a chance he’ll make even more of a name for himself in the 2023 Dunk Contest.