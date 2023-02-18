Who are the judges for the Dunk Contest at 2023 All-Star weekend?

The 2023 NBA All-Star events will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET, with the Dunk Contest capping off the night. Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., G-League guard Mac McClung, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III and New York Knicks big man Jericho Sims will be participating in the event. McClung, who was recently signed to a two-way deal by the Philadelphia 76ers, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Each dunk will be scored 1-10 by five judges, for a total score out of 50. The panel is usually comprised of former players and they don’t mess around when it comes to giving out accurate scores. These younger guys will have to find a way to impress the panel. Here’s a look at the judges for this year’s Dunk Contest.

NBA Dunk Contest 2023 Judges

Karl Malone

Jamal Crawford

Harold Miner

Lisa Leslie

Dominique Wilkins

Miner and Wilkins have both won this competition twice, although the former is more well known for his failure to live up to the “Baby Jordan” nickname given to him for his electrifying dunks in college. Crawford is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, while Malone is a Hall of Famer and Jazz legend. Leslie is a nice inclusion as a WNBA legend, earning eight All-Star berths and two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Sparks.