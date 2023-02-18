Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Game, Skills Challenge status uncertain due to sprained wrist

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist on Thursday night ahead of the All-Star break and his status is uncertain for the Skills Challenge on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday. He played off the fall on Friday in Salt Lake City, but he is being reevaluated on Saturday ahead of the Skills Challenge at the All-Star weekend festivities.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told the media, “the initial reports were hopeful. The X-ray was clean and he’s got a sprain. We’ll just, I think, see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”

Giannis is in Salt Lake City festivities and was actively involved in Friday’s Celebrity game. He didn’t play, but while serving as coach of Dwyane Wade’s team he used a clip board and marker to draw up plays and was not wearing a wrap or support on the wrist.

The Bucks head into the All-Star break with a 41-17 record and are a half-game back of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.