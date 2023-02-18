Tiger Woods tee time, group for Round 3 of Genesis Invitational

It wasn’t pretty, but Tiger Woods managed to make it to the weekend at the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California. Woods posted a +1 through two rounds to make the cut at Genesis. He shot a 69 on Thursday and 74 on Friday, birdieing on two of the final five holes last round to squeeze into the field for the weekend. Here we’ll go over his tee time for Saturday and his group.

Tiger Woods tee time: Genesis Invitational, Round 3

Woods will tee off at 1:12 p.m. ET on Saturday with a group featuring Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Matthias Schwab. The trio are all sitting at 1-over par heading into the third round. If you’re feeling crazy, Woods is +250000 to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm is the favorite to win heading into the third round at +240 on DKSB. Rahm trails Max Homa (-10) by one stroke for the lead. Collin Morikawa (-8) and Rory McIlroy (-6) are also in the mix, so this should be a pretty strong finish at the top of the leaderboard.