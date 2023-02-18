Vipers WR Jeff Badet has scored the first touchdown of the 2023 XFL season [VIDEO]

The 2023 XFL season is underway as the Vegas Vipers are taking on the Arlington Renegades. In an offense filled with former NFL players, Vegas wide receiver Jeff Badet has come down with the first score of the XFL season. His touchdown capped off a 69-yard opening drive from the Vipers, and Arlington put up little fight.

Jeff Badet with the first touchdown in the newest iteration of the XFL. What a moment in sports history!pic.twitter.com/WaGpbik9LB — BETSPERTS (@betsperts) February 18, 2023

Badet spent four years at Kentucky, medically redshirting in his sophomore year. He then transferred to Oklahoma the year after Bob Stoops retired, giving way to Lincoln Riley as his replacement. Badet saw Stoops on Saturday as he scored as Stoops is the head coach of the Arlington Renegades.

Badet went undrafted in 2018 and was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He was in the NFL for two years before playing under Stoops with the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL season. His play earned him a shot with the Washington Football Team in 2020, but he never saw significant game action. Badet spent the next year between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2022 he was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL, but was released due to a hamstring injury.

This version of the XFL prides itself on being another opportunity for players to show they still have it and play the game they love. Badet was a perfect example of that with the struggles he had sticking on a roster and getting the chance to score the first touchdown of the XFL season.