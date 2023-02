The latest re-iteration of the XFL gets underway on Saturday with a four-game schedule for Week 1. The season opener features the Vegas Vipers taking on the Arlington Renegades. Ahead of kickoff, part-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a speech talking about opportunity and passion for the game of football.

The Rock XFL Introduction pic.twitter.com/Pcmude3M6f — Alex (@Dubs408) February 18, 2023