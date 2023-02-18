Watch every first TD in XFL history

The XFL is back for its third iteration, and for the third time, we have a first touchdown in league history. Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez found wide receiver Jeff Badet for a five-yard score on a play that broke down. Perez showed some solid work maneuvering in the pocket and eventually found Badet in the end zone. You can enjoy the fancy footwork below.

Jeff Badet with the first touchdown in the newest iteration of the XFL. What a moment in sports history!pic.twitter.com/WaGpbik9LB — BETSPERTS (@betsperts) February 18, 2023

The XFL first launched in 2001 when the Las Vegas Outlaws faced the New York/New Jersey Hitmen. The Outlaws got on the board first when QB Ryan Clement found TE Rickey Brady for a 14-yard score. A Hitmen defender deflected the ball but Brady found it for the score.

The league was canceled after one year but returned in 2020. The Seattle Dragons opened the season against the DC Defenders and Dragons QB Brandon Silvers found Austin Proehl for a 14-yard touchdown.

THE FIRST @xfl2020 TD OF THE SEASON GOES TO @XFLDragons pic.twitter.com/ptnPaoqr03 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

The XFL is in its third iteration and is attempting to finally last longer than one season. The original league was a disaster for ratings. The second iteration likely would have lasted a second year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the first season being cut short. We’ll see if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners can last a little longer.