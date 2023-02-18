Julius Randle’s son adds insult to his dad’s poor performance with blatant disappointment

Julius Randle decided to step in as a replacement for the NBA’s 3-point contest for Anfernee Simons despite being only a 33.8% three-point shooter on the season. Randle looked like he was just happy to be competing, but his son had other expectations for his dad. After Randle turned in a first-round score of 13, his son was visibly disappointed and got caught on camera.

Julius Randle's son after his first round performance #Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday

In Randle’s defense, he wasn’t initially supposed to compete. Also, it wasn’t like he even had the worst performance! In a picturesque Sacramento Kings performance, Kevin Huerter turned in a whopping score of eight. EIGHT! That’s only eight more than you or I made! Randle will have a chance to redeem himself as he is in the reserve player pool for the All-Star Game on Sunday night. Whether he shoots better or if his teammates take pity on him and let him complete a cool dunk or something, they need to do something to make sure his son turns that frown upside down.