 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julius Randle’s son adds insult to his dad’s poor performance with blatant disappointment

Julius Randle’s son was less than thrilled about his dad’s performance in NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

By TeddyRicketson
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks speaks during media availability as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Julius Randle decided to step in as a replacement for the NBA’s 3-point contest for Anfernee Simons despite being only a 33.8% three-point shooter on the season. Randle looked like he was just happy to be competing, but his son had other expectations for his dad. After Randle turned in a first-round score of 13, his son was visibly disappointed and got caught on camera.

In Randle’s defense, he wasn’t initially supposed to compete. Also, it wasn’t like he even had the worst performance! In a picturesque Sacramento Kings performance, Kevin Huerter turned in a whopping score of eight. EIGHT! That’s only eight more than you or I made! Randle will have a chance to redeem himself as he is in the reserve player pool for the All-Star Game on Sunday night. Whether he shoots better or if his teammates take pity on him and let him complete a cool dunk or something, they need to do something to make sure his son turns that frown upside down.

More From DraftKings Nation