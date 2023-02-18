Every dunk by Mac McClung in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

The 2023 NBA Dunk Contest is on Saturday night at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The field this year could be considered underwhelming, but it does feature cult hero Mac McClung, who was recalled from the G League to compete in the contest. At +125 on DraftKings Sportsbook, McClung was the betting favorite to win the dunk contest this year. His odds moved and even Shams Charania was gassing up McClung heading into the contest. Here we’ll be tracking every dunk by McClung on Saturday night.

2023 NBA Dunk Contest: Mac McClung video highlights

First dunk — Well, McClung is bringing the heat early. His first dunk got a perfect score pretty easily. The difficulty level on the dunk was pretty high. Was it super flashy? Sort of. It’s not the best dunk we’ve seen get a perfect score in the dunk contest, but it’s solid and creative.

Second dunk — This dunk was pretty solid. Not bad but nothing great. He still gets into the final after the 50 on the first dunk. It’s looking like McClung should take this thing.