What channel is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and what time does it start

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will start at 8 p.m ET and air on TNT and TBS.

Team LeBron will be led by LeBron James who will be making his 19th All-Star Game appearance. We won't know who is playing for his team yet as the All-Star Game draft will take right place before the game actually starts. Team LeBron has won every year since the All-Star Game format changed.

Team Giannis will be led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who will be making his seventh All Star Game appearance. This was the third time in his career that Antetokounmpo was named captain. Team Giannis fell to Team LeBron in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

2023 NBA All-Star Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, February 19

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, TBS (alternate telecast)

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV