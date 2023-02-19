TBS alternate All-Star Game broadcast features “Inside the NBA” crew

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. The primary broadcast will air on TNT with an alternate feed — featuring commentary from the “Inside the NBA” crew — on TBS.

If you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a game with Ernie, Chuck, Shaq, and Kenny, then this broadcast will be right up your alley. The crew is always entertaining, and listening to them uncut throughout an entire game will surely provide several hysterical moments.

#NBAAllStar Game - Sunday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. ET



⭐️ “Inside the All-Star Game” with Ernie, Charles, Shaq, Kenny & Draymond in all-access format on TBS



⭐️Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, D-Wade & Allie LaForce will call the All-Star Game on TNT, with appearances by #NBA75 members pic.twitter.com/4xADaB2GyA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2022

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors will join the “Inside the NBA” team for this special event. It’s noted that Green will be interviewing players throughout the game as well as providing his own analysis.

There’s no telling what will be discussed on the broadcast when you give this group hours of live coverage with no script. That’s what makes this idea so compelling, as viewers get a chance to absorb raw reactions from NBA greats while watching the All-Star Game.