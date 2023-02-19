 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TBS alternate All-Star Game broadcast features “Inside the NBA” crew

Ernie, Chuck, Shaq and Kenny will headline the alternate telecast.

By slim21
2018 NBA Awards - Inside Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. The primary broadcast will air on TNT with an alternate feed — featuring commentary from the “Inside the NBA” crew — on TBS.

If you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a game with Ernie, Chuck, Shaq, and Kenny, then this broadcast will be right up your alley. The crew is always entertaining, and listening to them uncut throughout an entire game will surely provide several hysterical moments.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors will join the “Inside the NBA” team for this special event. It’s noted that Green will be interviewing players throughout the game as well as providing his own analysis.

There’s no telling what will be discussed on the broadcast when you give this group hours of live coverage with no script. That’s what makes this idea so compelling, as viewers get a chance to absorb raw reactions from NBA greats while watching the All-Star Game.

