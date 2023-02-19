Who won NASCAR’s Daytona 500 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series will return on Sunday, February 19th with the Daytona 500. The race will take place from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

Last year, Austin Cindric beat Bubba Wallace to take home the checkered flag at the Daytona 500. Martin Truex, Jr. won the first two stages of the race. The year before, Michael McDowell won the race, edging out Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin won the first two stages of the race.

Looking toward Sunday’s race, Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, though he has never won the Daytona 500. Cindric is tied for the 11th-best odds to repeat with +2000 with McDowell is getting +3500 odds, which is tied for the 24th best heading into Sunday afternoon.

The last repeat winner is Denny Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500 in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin won this race three times, and he has the fifth-best odds to get another win with +1300 odds.