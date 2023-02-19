 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Daytona 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Daytona 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR season will get started on Sunday, February 19. The 2023 Daytona 500 will kick off the race year. The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida will host the event, which is going to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Sunday is going to be a busy day, though, as there are ceremonial season kick-off events starting at 9:15 a.m. ET, but they won't be televised.

The Daytona 500 consists of the drivers completing 200 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Stages 1 and 2 are both 65 laps, with the Final Stage being 70. The race is expected to last a little more than three and a half hours. Last year’s race went into overtime by one lap, but Austin Cindric won in 3:31:53. The 2021 race dealt with a five-hour rain delay. Still, Michael McDowell eventually won in 3:27:44. The 2020 race went also went into overtime, with Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag in 3:42:10 to become the fourth driver to win consecutive Daytona 500s.

Alex Bowman will start on the pole and will try to become the first driver since Dale Jarrett in 2000 to win the Daytona 500 after starting on the pole. Larson has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200) and Hamlin (+1300).

Starting lineup

2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Aric Almirola 10
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Ryan Blaney 12
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Chris Buescher 17
10 Brad Keselowski 6
11 Michael McDowell 34
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Todd Gilliland 38
15 Bubba Wallace 23
16 Martin Truex Jr. 19
17 Zane Smith 36
18 Denny Hamlin 11
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Ryan Preece 41
21 William Byron 24
22 Noah Gregson 42
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Tyler Reddick 45
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Jimmie Johnson 84
30 Chase Briscoe 14
31 AJ Allmendinger 16
32 BJ McLeod 78
33 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47
34 Conor Daly 50
35 Chandler Smith 13
36 Austin Hill 62
37 Ty Gibbs 54
38 Kyle Busch 8
39 Cody Ware 51
40 Riley Herbst 15
41 Ty Dillon 77
42 Travis Pastrana 67

