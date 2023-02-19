 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 AdventHealth Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX.com/live or through the Bally Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Last year, there was a wreck with only six laps to go, so the race went into overtime. Austin Cindric was able to take the checkered flag in 3:31:53, just ahead of Bubba Wallace. Cindric looks to win consecutive Daytona 500s since Denny Hamlin pulled it off in 2019-2020. Alex Bowman has earned the pole and will try to be the first driver since 2000 to win the Daytona 500 from the pole.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200) and Hamlin (+1300).

Starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Aric Almirola 10
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Ryan Blaney 12
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Chris Buescher 17
10 Brad Keselowski 6
11 Michael McDowell 34
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Todd Gilliland 38
15 Bubba Wallace 23
16 Martin Truex Jr. 19
17 Zane Smith 36
18 Denny Hamlin 11
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Ryan Preece 41
21 William Byron 24
22 Noah Gregson 42
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Tyler Reddick 45
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Justin Haley 31
29 AJ Allmendinger 16
30 Chase Briscoe 14
31 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47
32 BJ McLeod 78
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Conor Daly 50
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Kyle Busch 8
37 Ty Dillon 77
38 Riley Herbst 15
39 Jimmie Johnson 84
40 Travis Pastrana 67

