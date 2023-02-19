How to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 via live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX.com/live or through the Bally Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Last year, there was a wreck with only six laps to go, so the race went into overtime. Austin Cindric was able to take the checkered flag in 3:31:53, just ahead of Bubba Wallace. Cindric looks to win consecutive Daytona 500s since Denny Hamlin pulled it off in 2019-2020. Alex Bowman has earned the pole and will try to be the first driver since 2000 to win the Daytona 500 from the pole.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200) and Hamlin (+1300).

Starting lineup